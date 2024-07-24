Source: VID, Zupco saga rages –Newsday Zimbabwe

This comes amid reports that a Zupco bus ferrying war veterans was recently impounded by VID officers in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

THE saga between the Zimbabwe Passengers Company (Zupco) and the Vehicles Inspectorate Department (VID), is raging on affecting commuters who find themselves without transport after the latter impounded some of the public transporter’s buses last week, NewsDay has gathered.

This comes amid reports that a Zupco bus ferrying war veterans was recently impounded by VID officers in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

According to sources, VID officers impounded a Zupco bus carrying war veterans coming from Dadaya in Zvishavane after attending the Chitepo School of Ideology.

The impounded bus had insignia advertising the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State Summit to be held next month.

“The impounded bus had adverts of the forthcoming Sadc summit due to be hosted by the government next month. The passengers were forced to seek other transport after the bus was impounded,’’ added our sources.

The loss-making public transporter has come under scrutiny amid allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement, among other ills that has seen workers going for several months without pay.

At one time, operations were grounded after Zupco failed to fuel buses, seriously affecting service to mostly rural routes.

According to sources, the impounded buses do not have number plates and some documents.

Recently, VID impounded 32 buses in Mutare and Chitungwiza, among other areas across the country.

Meanwhile, disgruntled workers have confirmed receiving part of their salaries following an investigation by this publication last month.

“We got part of our ZiG payments up to May, however, the US dollar payment is still outstanding,” the workers said.

Last week, the bus company acquired 6 000 litres of diesel to cater for operations to rural routes that had been neglected due to unavailability of fuel.

It is understood that Zupco has since hired a new chief executive only identified as Chigona.

“The acting chief executive Linda Samunderu is now heading the operations department while the new boss (Chigona) is trying to clean the mess made of late,” sources said.

Zupco has been placed under Mutapa Investments with the aim of reviving its operations.

John Mangudya, who is Mutapa Investment chief executive, said the organisation was working towards reviving the public transporter.

“As Mutapa Investment Fund, which is a major shareholder, we will take our part to investigate once the board has done its part,” he said.