Source: Man lures wife to bush, kills her with baby strapped on the back | The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 39-year-old man from Mvuma has been arrested after he lured his wife to a bush where he allegedly killed her for ritual purposes but was forced to abandon the body and their one-year-old baby at the scene after a passerby reacted to the screams of the baby.

Police in Mvuma said the suspect, Rameck Batsirai, who was employed as a security guard at Hellen Service Station was now assisting with investigations while the one-year-old baby boy and the suspect’s namesake had been taken to Mvuma District Hospital.

“Batsirai has since implicated two more suspects, one Innocent Muneri and Tongai Hotera who he said helped him kill his wife for her tongue and some body parts meant for rituals,” said a police source close to the investigations.

National police spokesperson Assitant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the ritual murder which occurred on Sunday night.

“We have since arrested the husband and two other suspects that he implicated in the ritual murder. They were disturbed by a passerby and fled the scene but they were already in the process of removing the tongue and a breast from the deceased Regina Khumbula’s body,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.