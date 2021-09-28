Source: Armed robbers shoot mushikashika driver in Bikita, drive him in car boot | The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

A mushikashika driver in Bikita is lucky to be alive after he was hired to transport three armed robbers who shot and seriously injured him before robbing him of cash and his vehicle.

Lincoln Rukweza(21) of Rukweza village under Chief Mazungunye is now recuperating at Silveira Mission Hospital after he was shot with a pistol on the arm and thigh by three unidentified men along the Nyika-Birchenough Bridge highway last Thursday.

The suspects first tied Rukweza and his colleague Moses Mwale (23) of Tasariremo village in Mazungunye, with cable ties before bundling them in the boot of their Toyota Probox vehicle which they were using as a pirate taxi.

The unknown men dumped Rukweza and Mwale in a bushy area near Chirima Secondary School about 900 metres off the highway. They then disappeared with the vehicle and US$55 cash.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the three suspects approached Rukweza at Chikuku business centre and posed as genuine people looking for transport to the Zvinoitavamwe area near Nyika Growth point around 8pm on the fateful day.

They paid US$7 as a hiring fee and on their way to Zvinoitavamwe, Rukweza indicated that he wanted to pick his friend Mwale to accompany him.

After picking up Mwale and on arrival at the destination one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and pointed at Mwale’s head before ordering him to lie on the vehicle seat.

Rukweza was also asked to do the same and the trio was robbed of cash before their feet and hands were tied with cable ties while their mouths were stuffed with cloths.

They were then bundled into their vehicle’s boot and later on dumped in a bush while the suspects sped away in the vehicle.

Mwale managed to untie himself and sought assistance at Chirima HIGH School and Rukweza was rushed to hospital.