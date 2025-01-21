Man masquerades as Zanu PF Central Committee member, defrauds businessman

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested a suspected fraudster, Wilbert Nyarugwe, on allegations of masquerading as a Zanu PF Central Committee member and defrauding a businessman of US$10 000.

Nyarugwe promised to use his purported influence to resolve a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) seizure case but later disappeared with the funds handed over to him.

It is alleged that in October 2024, Mr Douglas Muraza’s bus and goods were seized by Zimra in Masvingo.

Mr Muraza then engaged Nyarugwe, who posed as a Central Committee member with connections within Zimra.

Nyarugwe asked for a payment of US$10 000 to facilitate the release of the bus and goods.

The businessman instructed his wife to hand over the money to Nyarugwe and she did.

After the payment was made, Mr Muraza received Zimra’s official demand for payment of duty, a fine equivalent to the duty, interest from the date of seizure and storage fees.

The businessman made efforts to reach out to Nyarugwe but he became evasive and eventually blocked the complainant and his wife.

Mr Muraza reported the matter to Zacc, leading to Nyarugwe’s arrest.

He was found with fraudulent ruling party cards.

Nyarugwe is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on 22 January for initial remand.