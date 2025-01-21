Over 6 500 kombis, 190 touts arrested

Crime Reporter

More than 6 500 commuter omnibuses, pirate taxis and touts have been arrested so far under the ongoing operation code-named “No to mushikashika, pirate taxis and lawlessness on the roads”, which is aimed at bringing sanity.

The operation is targeting all those posing danger to other road users by disobeying traffic rules and regulations.

These include motorists causing congestion by picking and dropping off passengers at undesignated points, those creating imaginary lanes, those driving against the flow of traffic, and those operating as public service vehicles when they do not have relevant permits.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said so far they have arrested 6 540 motorists, 190 touts and 61 unregistered cars.

“On January 19, 383 arrests were made under the operation, thereby bringing cumulative arrests to 6 540 since January 9, 2025.

“So far, 190 touts have been arrested, while 61 unregistered vehicles have been impounded,” he said.

Reports indicate that approximately 16 500 commuter omnibuses are operating in Harare, with only 2 950 of them registered.