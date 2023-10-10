Man nabbed over drugs 

A 32-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on Friday for unlawful possession of methcathinone drugs, popularly known as Cat.

Thamsanqa Kangoya of Mzlikazi suburb pleaded guilty to the charges before being granted US$50 bail.

He will return to court on October 20 for sentencing.

The court heard that on the afternoon of October 4, Kangoya was spotted at the intersection of George Silundika Street and 5th Avenue by police officers on patrol who suspected that he was in possession of drugs.

A search was conducted on him, resulting in police recovering a sachet of the methcathinone, leading to his arrest.

