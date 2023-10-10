Source: ZITF exhibitor steals 45 cattle – The Southern Eye

A PERENNIAL cattle exhibitor at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Nkosana Ngwenya, was sentenced to 17 years in jail by Esigodini magistrate Jeckonia Ncube, who found him guilty of stealing 45 beasts.

Ngwenya (48) was jailed together with his accomplices Agreement Sibanda (28) and Nqobile Ndebele (47), all from Esigodini.

The trio was initially each sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The other three years were suspended on condition that they reimburse the complainants Raphael Khumalo US$5 900 and Ntuseng Moyo US$400 before November 30.

The court heard that between last October and March this year, the trio and their accomplices, some who are still at large, stole Khumalo’s 37 cattle at Kirton Farm in Esigodini.

They sold some of the cattle to neighbouring farmers and local abattoirs.

A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of the three who led the police to where they had sold the cattle.

The stolen cattle were worth US$20 000 and only cattle worth US$2 300 were recovered.

On the second count, the trio stole Moyo’s eight cattle valued at US$4 800 and upon their arrest, police recovered cattle worth US$2 000.

Vhusani Moyo prosecuted.