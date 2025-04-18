Man seeks court protection from ex-lover following humiliation

Anotida Chonzi

Court Correspondent

A Harare man has taken his ex-girlfriend to court alleging that she stripped him naked and humiliated him in public after a confrontation.

Mr Tonderai Marembo appeared before magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam on Wednesday seeking a protection order against Ms Sphelile Gwaze, whom she accused of persistent harassment and public abuse since their break up.

“She insults me using vulgar language, shows up uninvited at my house and workplace, and even follows me to the beerhall,” Mr Marembo said.

“She tells my wife I owe her money, which has caused problems at home.”

Mr Marembo said Ms Gwaze followed her to the beerhall and assaulted him.

“She followed me demanding money and when I told her I did not have it, she tore my shirt, pushed me to the ground and removed my trousers,” he said.

“She ran away with my trousers and left me naked. I was so embarrassed, I stopped going to that place.”

He said he now fears further humiliation in public as Ms Gwaze continues to insult him and being violent.

Ms Gwaze denied the allegations and told the court that she only visited the beerhall once to recover the money that Mr Marembo owed her.

“I went there because I heard he was buying drinks for his friends while refusing to pay me back,” she said.

“I didn’t strip him. He was drunk and removed his own clothes. I just tore his shirt while trying to stop him from running away.”

Ms Gwaze admitted to taking Mr Marembo’s clothes after the altercation.

“He lied to me. I did not know he had a wife, yet he had been staying with me for two weeks. I just want my money back.”

Ms Narotam granted Mr Marembo the protection order he applied for and instructed Ms Gwaze to refrain from harassing him or tearing his clothes.