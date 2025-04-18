Varun Beverages is reshaping Zimbabwe’s consumer market

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

WHEN Varun Beverages Zimbabwe began commercial production in January 2018, it operated just a single production line. Today, the company boasts four backward-integrated lines manufacturing bottle closures and preforms, alongside six production lines capable of churning out nearly 100 million bottles of water and sparkling beverages monthly.

In December 2024, His Excellency Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, inaugurated the sixth and seventh phases of investment, marking a strategic leap into PepsiCo’s snack division. With this franchise agreement, Varun Beverages now brings globally recognised brands like Frito-Lay, Doritos, and Simba to local consumers, distributed nationwide through PAN Zimbabwe. Early market reception has been strong, signalling robust demand for these products.

Further sweetening the deal for consumers, Varun Beverages recently rolled out a 750ml sparkling beverage pack — offering an extra 250ml at just $0.50 per bottle — across its Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, and Mountain Dew brands. The expansion of its Aquaclear bottled water line has also improved nationwide availability, while a fleet of branded push carts and 110 free ice machines ensures chilled drinks reach even remote areas.

The economic ripple effect has been substantial: Varun’s operations already support 13 000 families directly and indirectly, with another 2 000 jobs expected when the snack production project launches in late 2025. Plans to deploy 1 000 more push carts and 700 refrigerators this year will further entrench its retail dominance.

With new flavours and innovations slated for 2025, Varun Beverages is ensuring that the international quality of world class brands will continue to be within arm’s reach of the consumers of Zimbabwe.