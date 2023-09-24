Source: Man stabs colleague over pushcart – The Standard

A 38-year-old Bulawayo man has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly stabbing a colleague on the head with a pair of scissors in a dispute over a pushcart.

David Dehwe pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa last Thursday and was remanded in custody to September 28 for sentencing..

Prosecutors said on September 19 at Corner Avenue and Hebert Chitepo, Marvelous Bangwayo confronted Dehwe over a pushcart that he had stolen.

According to court papers, Dehwe was then attacked by a mob.

In his statement to the police, Dehwe said the gang took away his possessions and he lost some money.

Dehwe allegedly stabbed Bangwayo on the left side of his head using a pair of scissors.