Source: Man accuses son, wife of incest – The Standard

A Harare woman has taken her husband to court for assaulting her and their 17-year-old son whenever he comes home drunk.

Mazvida Makunani appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira where she was seeking a protection order for herself and her minor son who was also suffering physical abuse from his father.

Makunani said her husband was harassing and assaulting his son saying he was his mother’s boyfriend.

“He has been beating his son and choking him while he is asleep for the past three months because he says he is my boyfriend,” she said.

“ He usually assaults him when drunk.

“I have never had extra-marital affairs, but he accuses me daily of bringing a boyfriend into our house.

“He attacks his son in his sleep and says he is the boyfriend. When I try to reprimand him he insults me using obscene language and he beats me up,” she said.

The husband Dudzai Mandaya, however, denied the allegations arguing that his wife was disrespectful.

Mashavira granted Mukanani the protection order and told Mandaya to desist from physically and emotionally abusing his wife and son. —REJOICE PHIRI