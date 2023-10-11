Source: Man stabs imbiber over ‘Zanu PF links’ – The Southern Eye

THERE was drama at a local bar in Plumtree after an imbiber was stabbed for allegedly being linked to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Seletso Dennis (64) was dragged to Plumtree Magistrates Courts yesterday facing an assault charge.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to October 12 by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Prosecutor Roben Mukura alleged that on September 8, Mgcini Moyo (38) was in a local bar dancing to music when Dennis arrived.

Dennis allegedly provoked him saying he behaved like a Zanu PF activist before smashing his speaker radio on the ground.

Dennis pulled out a knife and stabbed Moyo on the head.

The matter was reported to police, leading to the accused’s arrest.