Source: Divisions rock CCC Mat’land structures – The Southern Eye

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Matabeleland structures have been rocked by divisions following the recall of the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and 17 councillors in the region.

Sengezo Tshabangu, calling himself the interim CCC secretary-general, recalled the MPs and councillors saying they had ceased to be members of the opposition party.

The CCC has accused Tshabangu of being a Zanu PF proxy and imposter.

Southern Eye, however, established that regionalism has since rocked the CCC, with those targeted for recall accused of being “outsiders” and not born in Matabeleland.

It is understood that Tshabangu was working with senior party members, including recently elected councillors and MPs mostly drawn from Bulawayo, who were not happy about the alleged imposition of some candidates during the party’s candidates’ selection process ahead of the August 23 and 24 elections.

Indications are that the disgruntled group held five meetings prior to the recalls.

Sources yesterday said the last meeting was held a day before CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed members in Bulawayo on Friday.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda has since written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) giving notice of the vacant seats.

However, the recalled MPs have also filed a High Court application challenging their removal from the House.

On Monday, CCC Matabeleland North chairperson Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who is one of the affected legislators, said he was aware of the plot by some party members he claimed were working with Zanu PF to destabilise the opposition.

“Tshabangu is not alone in this,” Dubeko-Sibanda said.

“We know that at some point, they went and met Zanu PF people to ask to be assisted to wrest the party from Chamisa.”

Tshabangu’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni justified the recalls in an interview with American radio station Studio 7.

“Tshabangu was nominated for Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency and they cheated him. What will happen is that at the court, the court will ask for the (CCC) constitution. Tshabangu has it and others do not have,” Phugeni said.