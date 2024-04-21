Source: Man vanishes after impregnating girlfriend – The Standard

A Harare woman has approached the maintenance court seeking an order directing her estranged lover to provide for his 11-month old daughter.

Sabina Makundiza told magistrate Meenal Narotam on Friday that Kuzivakwashe Munyamana disappeared after she gave birth.

Makundiza told the court that she had no one to help her provide for her new-born baby.

She asked the court to order her ex-lover to provide US$100 for the upkeep of their child.

The respondent said he could only afford US$25.

Munyamana told the court that he was employed as a welder and earned US$200.

He claimed that he had three other minor children from different women that he was taking care of.

He was ordered to pay US$35.