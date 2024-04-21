Source: Man sets ex-wife ablaze – The Standard

A 29 year-old man allegedly set his estranged wife ablaze following a dispute over the sharing of property after they divorced.

Ashley Kabaya from Zimbiri Village under Chief Chinhamhora is now facing charges of killing his ex-wife Siphiwe Jenyure.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday, and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on the day in question, the two were in a room sharing property as they were in their final divorce stages.

The court heard that Kabaya locked the door from inside before hitting Jenyure with a golf stick in the back.

It is alleged that Kabaya went on to pour paraffin on her before setting her alight.

Court documents state that when Jenyure realised that Kabaya was about to open the door to flee, she gained courage and grabbed him.

Neighbours heard the couple screaming in pain.

They broke down the door and managed to extinguish the fire.

The couple was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital and Jenyure succumbed to the burns on April 17.