Mangombe fumes as Yadah hold DeMbare 

The Harare giants coach vented his frustrations in the aftermath of the thrilling game, maintaining his side were denied a clear goal.

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe criticised match officials after his side had a goal disallowed in the goalless draw against Yadah on their return to Rufaro Stadium yesterday for the first time in five years.

Shadreck Nyahwa’s headed effort off a Temptation Chiwunga freekick early in the game was flagged offside, much to the disappointment of Mangombe and the Dynamos supporters.

He felt that a lot of decisions went against his side including the amount of ”injury time” that was given by referee Lawrence Moyo.

“I thought we got a goal. It was a clear goal, and I don’t understand the decision that was taken by the match officials,” Mangombe fumed.

“Maybe it was the angle from where we were standing, but I’m surprised because I thought it was a clear goal. We pray that the referees would do better in our next assignment so that they don’t destroy the effort that we put the whole week preparing for the games.

“We don’t want a situation where on matchday like this, they just decide the result. This game was supposed to be given five or six minutes (of injury time) at most, but to my surprise the referee gave only two minutes. Yadah’s goalkeeper was on the ground several times and he was taking his time to dispatch the ball. Maybe this was all planned, but I was disappointed with the way the referee handled the match.”

Hoping to give their supporters a homecoming victory at their refurbished homeground, DeMbare did not take time to warm into the game and created the better chances early in the game but failed to utilise the opportunities.

They were also lucky to get away with a point after Yadah star Khama Billiat twice hit the woodwork.

Mangombe said the fact his defence did not concede a goal after letting in four goals in the opening two matches bodes well for the remainder of the campaign.

With a defeat and two draws from their opening three games of the season, the result leaves Dynamos 13th on the log table with two points, the same as Yadah who are a rung below.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive heaped praise on his side.

“The guys played very well despite that we failed to convert the chances we created. They are improving in each game,” the Yadah mentor said.

Thousands of supporters thronged the stadium — reopened this week after a five-year hiatus — and the huge number appeared to overwhelm the organisers.

Hundreds of supporters were still outside when the match kicked off as the few gates opened failed to handle the crowd, and the fans were still coming in way after the halftime break. Some could not bear the chaos and could be seen walking away in frustration.