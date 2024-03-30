Source: Zim woman gets global recognition for humanitarian work –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mhlanga will be honoured among other 100 top entrepreneurs from across the world.

A ZIMBABWEAN woman, Iris Nozizwe Zemza Mhlanga, has made it into the 2024 finalists Women Changing the World global awards.

The awards celebrate and recognise women for achieving success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation.

Speaking to NewsDay Weekender, Mhlanga said she was humbled by the recognition.

“Global Woman magazine is a powerful publication that focuses on the empowerment and achievements of women worldwide,” she said.

“It celebrates the resilience, creativity and impact of women across various fields.”

Mhlanga is the founder of the Nozizwe Mother of Nations Trust.

Her foundation was established in 2018 to assist the underprivileged, people with disabilities, widows and orphans as well as the homeless.

Mhlanga will also be featured in the United Kingdom-based Global Woman magazine.

Global Woman magazine is a publication that focuses on the empowerment and achievement of women around the world.

The magazine features articles, interviews and profiles of women who are making a difference in their communities and industries, as well as resources and information to help women succeed in their personal and professional lives.

Mhlanga said the latest award is her third global recognition within a space of two weeks.

“Firstly, I won the International Women Icon award,” she said.

“Secondly, I am among the finalists for the 2024 Women Changing the World Award, then, I am being featured in the Global Women magazine.”

Some of the finalists for award include Ankarien Oelofse, Leanne Savage, Maria Castro, Michel Mzondo, Ruvimbo Mazonde, Samantha Brunskill, Samantha Gash, Simla Sooboodoo, Tadzi Madzima, Florence Kayungwa, Helen Rays, Kate Fisher and Melanie Tate.