Manhunt for 6 robbers caught on CCTV 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

A manhunt has been launched for six armed robbers caught on CCTV before they ransacked a house at Pircy Farm in Goromonzi and escaped with US$3 000 and other valuables on Sunday.

Images of the six suspects, including their faces and clothing which were captured on CCTV cameras installed around the farm yard, have been released.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police were appealing for information which may assist in the investigations into the robbery. The six unknown male robbers armed with machetes and pistols gained entry to the farm by cutting the fence in the backyard. They entered the kitchen through an open door before attacking the farm owners. They stole US$3 000 cash, clothes, two speakers, three cellphones, laptops, jewellery, groceries and three firearms.

The firearms, two shotguns and a pellet gun, Comm Nyathi said were later recovered and dumped in the backyard of the farm.

“The faces and clothing worn by the suspects were later observed on the CCTV system installed around the yard.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the National Complaints Desk on (024) 270 3631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.”