Source: ED extends Harare commission’s tenure -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the tenure of the commission of inquiry set up to investigate governance issues at Harare City Council by three more months.

Mnangagwa appointed the commission in April this year to investigate the City of Harare’s management and financial affairs from 2017.

The commission was set up after the Harare City Council was reportedly not submitting its audited accounts, at least within deadlines, to the Auditor-General as required by law.

The Commission is chaired by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda and includes former MDC top official Lucia Matibenga, Steven Chakaipa, Tabani Vusa Mpofu and Khonzani Ncube.

Local Government and Public Works secretary John Basera is the commission’s secretary.

In a proclamation in the Government Gazette published yesterday, Mnangagwa extended the tenure of the commission by another three months.

“Whereas, in terms of Proclamation 2 of 2024, Commission of Inquiry into the Matter of Local Governance by Harare City Council since 2017, it is provided that, the President may, when he considers it advisable, direct that the Inquiry shall be held for a period of six (6) months from the date of gazetting, with an option of an extension of a further three (3) months, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the Commission of Inquiry,” the proclamation read.

“And whereas, an extension of time set for the Commission of Inquiry has become necessary: Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore said, I do, by this proclamation amend Proclamation 2 of 2024, published in Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, by the deletion in paragraph (d) of the words “six (6) months” and the substitution of “nine (9) months”.

The commission of inquiry Act allows the President to set up a commission, to inquire into any matter in which any inquiry would, in the opinion of the President, be for public welfare

The Commission was tasked with investigating Harare City Council’s financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19] and other laws, and financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other outsourced arrangements, among other terms of reference.

The commission of inquiry has since unearthed evidence of abuse of authority. In August the commission of inquiry established that Harare CCC councillors went on a spree, invading and parcelling out more than 5 000 illegal plots ahead of last year’s harmonised elections.