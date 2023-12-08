Source: Manhunt for teenage murderer –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a teenager from Hope Fountain who allegedly murdered a 15-year-old boy at a community borehole on December 2 this year.

In a statement, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Ntandoyenkosi Ncube (19) allegedly stabbed Mduduzi Mkandla, while in the company of his friends at a borehole.

The teenage boy was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four male adults from Tshabalala high-density suburb who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man from Nkulumane 12 following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The suspects, Malucky Mwembe (28), Isiah Mlauzi (21), Peace Israel Mlauzi (21) and Delma Phiri (22), allegedly fatally assaulted Obediah Mumba (23) at a sports bar.

The four reportedly fled the scene, leaving Mumba lying unconscious on the ground.

Patrons summoned an ambulance, but Mumba was pronounced dead at the scene.

Msebele urged people to solve their problems amicably instead of resorting to violence.

“It is quite disturbing that such young lives have been lost in incidents which could have been resolved,” Msebele said.