Source: ZEC withdraws ballots in eight constituencies following High Court by-election ruling | ZBC NEWS

Story by Bruce Chahwanda, Political Editor

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it has withdrawn ballot papers in eight constituencies which have been affected by the latest High Court ruling that barred recalled Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) members from contesting Saturday’s by-election.

Recalled CCC candidates who had filed their nomination papers on 7 November will not have their names appearing on the ballot paper come Saturday by-elections.

This is after ZEC acted in compliance with the High Court ruling that nullified the candidates’ nomination following CCC interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu’s application.

In a statement, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Utoile Silaigwana confirmed that they are going to reprint ballots for Binga North, Lupane East, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Beitbridge West, Nketa, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituencies in compliance with the court order.

He said the re-printing process will not affect the number of ballots and is hopeful the job will be done before polling.

The ruling however, will not affect the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, as the recalled CCC candidate, Mr Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi was not cited as a respondent in the court ruling.

PRESS RELEASE BY- ELECTIONS 9 DECEMBER 2023