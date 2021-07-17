Source: Manyame to demolish 17 streambank houses – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

MANYAME Rural District Council is set to demolish about 17 houses in Murisa Phase 2 built on the banks of Duri stream, which flooded in January this year following the heavy rains, leaving families stranded and property destroyed.

Duri borders Manyame and Chitungwiza. The planned operation is meant to create a functional drainage system.

The houses belong to people who were issued stands through the late land baron, Fredrick Mabamba’s United We Stand Co-operative.

Despite being allocated alternative stands and warnings to leave the undesignated areas, the property owners chose to give council a deaf ear by looking for lodgers to occupy them.

Manyame ward 8 councillor Tichaona Munhunepi (MDC Alliance) told NewsDay Weekender that a council delegation led by chief executive officer Farirai Guta would next week visit the area to issue its last warning to the house owners.

“When we moved around after floods, we realised that affected houses in Murisa Phase 2 belonged to people who we had already given alternative stands and had since occupied them,” Munhunepi said.

“But instead of demolishing their structures along Duri, they then looked for lodgers. Those who had not been allocated new stands are less than 10. It is because they don’t have documents that explain how they got stands. We have warned these people several times to destroy their structures, but they didn’t heed the call.

“Those who don’t listen must know that we are coming with a grader. When we open roads, we are not going to be stopped by their structures. They must go to the council offices and put their papers in order.”