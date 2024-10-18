Source: Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel –Newsday Zimbabwe

TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has refused to throw in the towel despite his side trailing nine points behind current Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leaders, Simba Bhora.

Five games remain before the curtain comes down and Mapeza feels his men still stand a chance to overtake Simba Bhora.

As it stands, the platinum miners sit on 51 points, while the Shamva-based team are fixated at 60 points.

Mapeza’s men have blown hot and cold in the second half of the season and have one win in their last five matches, with three draws and a defeat.

Crucially, they have been struggling to defend even when they are in a comfortable lead.

Their 2-2 draw with Hwange a fortnight ago ultimately exposed them as they failed to keep a two-goal lead.

On Saturday, they face another tricky test when they host Yadah FC at Mandava Stadium, with so much hope of returning to winning ways.

They settled for a share of spoils in the reverse fixture.

“We must keep believing. I’m not one to give up easily. With 15 points still to play for, let’s push and see what happens,” Mapeza said.

“Until the last two games, we can’t concede defeat. In football, anything can happen. We need to maintain belief and faith. That’s the most important thing.”

Moreso, Yadah’s superstar Khama Billiat is poised to be available for this one after missing Wednesday’s rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup tie against Dynamos.

Meanwhile, their rivals Simba Bhora face yet another test against Herentals tomorrow in their march to the promised land.