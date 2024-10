Source: Mbare Musika fire: Suspect nabbed, in court –Newsday Zimbabwe

Action Chakauya (35) appeared before Mbare magistrate Artwell Sanyatwa, who remanded him in custody to October 21 for bail ruling.

A SECURITY guard who manned the Mbare Musika market place has appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court facing a charge of negligently causing serious damage to property.

Action Chakauya (35) appeared before Mbare magistrate Artwell Sanyatwa, who remanded him in custody to October 21 for bail ruling.

More details to follow . . .