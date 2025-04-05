Marondera wife killer jailed 35 years

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fidelis Munyoro, Chief Court Reporter

A FARM worker has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

Chimani Tsambola (34), from Dudley Estate in Marondera, stood accused of killing his estranged wife, Portia Masaiti, with brutal strikes from an iron bar.

Her lifeless body was discovered on the verandah of a temporary refuge provided by a neighbour, blood pooling around her as a stark testament to the horror that unfolded on the night of October 1, 2018.

During the trial, Tsambola vehemently denied the charges, but the evidence told a different story.

In November last year, he was found guilty of murder with actual intent and on Thursday, Justice Mutevedzi sentenced him to 35 years in jail with Mr Remigius Jemwa and Mr Chimonyo as assessors.

Tsambola stood immobile in the dock as the judge articulated the verdict that would seal his fate, a life now confined to contemplation behind bars.

Justice Mutevedzi’s words echoed through the courtroom, emphasising the deep-rooted beliefs that can lead to such violence.

“This murder typifies the belief held by some men, who apparently have an inflated value of their worth, that ‘if I can’t have you, then no one will.’”

These remarks encapsulated the tragedy of the case, revealing the dark motivations behind Tsambola’s actions.

The night of the murder began with Tsambola’s uninvited intrusion into the sanctuary where Masaiti sought refuge.

Armed with an iron bar, he assaulted her repeatedly, leaving her body on the verandah.

The house, later engulfed in flames, served as a haunting reminder of the chaos that erupted that night.

Mr Norman Patson Matiure, a local farmer, testified that he had been alerted to the fire while tending to his fields.

Upon his return, he found the house ablaze and Masaiti’s body near the entrance, deep gashes marring her skull and blood splattered across the walls.

He promptly notified the authorities, and the iron bar used in the attack was recovered near a cattle kraal after Tsambola’s arrest.

The backdrop of the murder was a troubled marriage, marked by allegations of infidelity that led to the couple’s separation.

In the weeks’ prior, Tsambola had taken their children to his mother’s home in Chegutu, clearing the path for his dark intentions, according to Justice Mutevedzi.

Witnesses recounted how he sought Masaiti after her departure from their home, ultimately locating her at Matiure’s compound.

Vimbai Kanyama, the investigating officer, detailed the chase leading to Tsambola’s apprehension five days’ post-murder.

Hidden in a tobacco field, Tsambola eventually confessed to killing his wife, attributing his actions to possession by evil spirits.

He claimed self-defence against an alleged attack by Masaiti’s suspected lover, Douglas Mazengera.

However, the court dismissed these assertions.

Justice Mutevedzi denounced his defence as “a hopeless afterthought”, with testimonies and physical evidence undermining Tsambola’s portrayal of events.

“The accused ambushed, attacked, and killed the deceased in cold blood,” the judge said, affirming that there was no imminent threat to Tsambola.

Instead, the judge noted, it was evident that he had meticulously plotted the murder, taking steps to ensure its execution.

The severity of Masaiti’s injuries spoke volumes; a post-mortem revealed extensive brain damage and multiple skull fractures, all indicative of a merciless assault.

The court highlighted Tsambola’s actions following the murder, setting the house ablaze and fleeing, as further evidence against his claims of self-defence.

“If the attack had been accidental, or if the accused had been defending himself, his first instinct would have been to seek help. Instead, he chose to flee and hide.”

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including the iron bar, Tsambola’s warned and cautioned statement, and a crime scene sketch. Witnesses painted a picture of a man consumed by anger and entitlement, a narrative that Justice Mutevedzi addressed with grave seriousness.

“This court cannot and will not condone a belief system that treats women as property, to be destroyed if they choose to leave or seek happiness elsewhere.

“The savagery of this crime must be met with a sentence that reflects its seriousness,” said the judge.

Mr Brian Kashangura of Mabundu and Ndlovu represented Tsambola while Mr Terrance Mukuze from the Prosecutor-General’s Office appeared for the State.