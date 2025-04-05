Source: Zapu councillor seeks US$400K for dam construction – The Southern Eye

OPPOSITION ward 17 councillor in Matobo-Mangwe constituency, Mpendulo Ncube (Zapu), is appealing to well-wishers to donate in cash or kind towards the construction of a dam in the area.

Speaking to Southern Eye, Ncube said Tjedza Dam in Makokoro was destroyed by Cyclone Eline in 2000 and villagers are in the process of rehabilitating it.

“The water situation is bad here considering that there are few boreholes that were drilled long ago and we share water with our livestocks,” he said.

“We are in the process of mobilising resources to rehabilitate the dam. We are appealing for financial assistance to raise the amount needed for the rehabilitation process.

“We engaged prominent businessman James Ross (JR) Goddard who promised to assist us with the construction.”

Ncube stated that they wanted to raise about US$400 000 to buy cement, fuel and other consumables.

“We do not want to disappoint our contractor. He promised us that he is going to provide us with the machinery for free and we hope to start the project in May,” the lawmaker said.

Ncube mentioned that the dam would service about four villages such as Matombo, Mkhologwe and Tjedza area.

Goddard said the project was being handled by the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South

“We have been constructing dams for villagers in the country through this process. We constructed Gungwe dam in Manama,” he said.

“I visited the area in Makorokoro about two weeks ago. We are still working on the plan and the budget.

“The estimated capacity is expected to be around 1,2 million cubic metres and the total costs around US$800 000, where villagers are expected to raise between US$300 000 and US$400 000 for consumables while we will provide machinery and the designs.”

Goddard highlighted that the villagers would be responsible for providing cement, fuel and other costs.