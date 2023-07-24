Marumani shines in Cape Town Samp Army victory 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

STAR ATTRACTION . . . Tadiwanashe Marumani celebrates with teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz at Harare Sports Club after scoring a quickfire half century as Cape Town Samp Army maintained their unbeaten run in the Zim Afro T10 tournament yesterday

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Tadiwanashe Marumani scored a brilliant half-century as table-toppers Cape Town Samp Army beat Joburg Buffaloes by seven wickets at Harare Sports Club.

Marumani was voted Man of the Match for his swashbuckling 54 runs from 24 balls as the Samp Army consolidated their position at the top of the points table with their fourth win in four games.

The Samp Army first bowled brilliantly and then batted with panache, as they overhauled the target with 14 balls to spare, after Joburg Buffaloes had posted 96/5.

The Lance Klusener-coached Samp Army bagged maximum points after romping to 97/3 in 7.4 overs.

Batting first in the second game of the day, the Joburg Buffaloes had a bad start, losing the wicket of Will Smeed off the first ball for a duck.

A 20-run stand followed after that between Tom Banton and Milton Shumba (14), before the latter was sent packing by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Banton, who scored a fifty in the previous match, was the next to walk back, dismissed for six runs. At this stage, the Buffaloes were in trouble and it was Yusuf Pathan, who added 15 more to the cause.

The Buffaloes weren’t able to get much of a move on in the innings up until then and needed the duo of Mushfiqur Rahim (16*) and Mohammad Hafeez (23) to turn up the ante.

They put together a 42-run stand after that and Noor Ahmad added seven more before the end of the innings. The Buffaloes, who had a tough time to getting any momentum, finished with the score at 96/5 in 10 overs.

In response, the Samp Army got off to a flyer with Tadiwanashe Marumani looking really good at his end and had solid support from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The openers made batting look very easy under the lights, with the young Zimbabwean doing most of the heavy lifting.

The batters were in such good control that even the very experienced Mohammad Hafeez, who has been dangerous so far in the tournament, could not apply the brakes on the Samp Army.

By the end of the fourth over, the Samp Army had reached the 50-run mark without losing any wickets and were well on their way towards a big win.

In the sixth over of the chase, Marumani got to his half-century with a six over extra cover, as the finish line came closer and closer. However, Marumani could not hang in there till the end and was dismissed for 54 runs in the seventh over, after the openers put on an 86-run stand.

After that, the Samp Army lost the wickets of Gurbaz for 35 runs and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for one run, before Matthew Breetzke and Karim Janat put the seal on the win.

Brief Scores:

Joburg Buffaloes — 96/5 in 10 ov (Mohammad Hafeez — 23, Mushfiqur Rahim — 16*; Karim Janat — 2/25, Mujeeb Ur Rahman — 1/17) lost by 7 wickets against

Cape Town Samp Army — 97/3 in 7.4 ov (Tadiwanashe Marumani — 54, Rahmanullah Gurbaz — 35; Noor Ahmad — 2/26)