‘Report shady land deals to Ministry’

The public has been urged by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities not to fall victim to land barons who go around claiming to represent the ministry and that they can facilitate the construction of houses, since the ministry schemes are all being properly advertised in mainstream media.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of National Housing urged the public to report the unscrupulous people and organisations to the police promptly to maintain order.

“The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities would like to warn members of the public against unscrupulous companies, trusts, organisations or groups purporting to facilitate the construction of houses for individuals while demanding payments from unsuspecting home-seekers using the Ministry’s name to authenticate their fraudulent activities,” reads part of the statement.

“The Ministry would like to categorically distance itself from such people and is treating them as fraudsters who should meet the full wrath of the law. Any housing scheme by the ministry will be made known through a public notice in the mainstream media.

“If anyone has fallen victim to such impostors and has unwittingly participated in such schemes, please make a formal report to your nearest police station.”

People were urged to exercise caution and verify with the Ministry or their local authorities, before joining or paying for housing schemes, as the Ministry of National Housing will not be responsible for any losses that may be incurred by individuals who transact with such unscrupulous companies.

According to the Commission of inquiry into the Sale of State Land in and around Urban Settlements chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena, land barons, housing cooperative leaders, property developers and politically-connected people illegally sold $3 billion worth of urban State land since 2005 and pocketed most of the cash.

Most of the land sold to the public lacked basic infrastructure such as water and sewer reticulation and roads.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has since initiated investigations into the matter with several land barons arrested and have appeared the courts countrywide, and some already jailed.

Last year, three land barons in Harare were jailed for 12 months for illegally selling land earmarked for a primary school in Budiriro high density suburb.