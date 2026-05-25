Source: Masarira dies – herald

Herald Reporter

POLITICAL activist, Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, who led the Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD), has died.

She was 43.

Her close associate, Dr Abigale Mupambi, announced her death yesterday.

“Dear Zimbabweans, colleagues, relatives, and friends. It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of a dear friend and associate, a comrade to many; LEAD president, Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, today.

“Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Posting on his official X account, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mark the passing of Ms Linda Masarira — a loss that leaves us all diminished. May she find eternal peace. This image captures our final encounter, around a #CAB3 discussion in Bulawayo. Linda never hesitated to lend her voice to the nation’s most pressing conversations. In her absence, we are left so much poorer.”

Masarira was also a human rights advocate for democracy, equality, gender balance, women and girl child rights, inclusion and economic and political rights.

She entered politics first as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) then led by Tendai Biti, before serving as spokesperson for the Thokozani Khupe-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T).

She was the founding president of the Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party as well as a member of the group Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). She founded LEAD in April 2019.

Ms Masarira was born on October 3, 1982.