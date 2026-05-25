Source: SADC moves to plug 1,6m tonne fish gap – herald

Thesus Shambare

SADC countries are accelerating efforts to modernise fisheries and aquaculture systems as the region confronts a fish deficit estimated at 1,6 million tonnes.

This gap threatens food security and the livelihoods of more than 260 million people.

The urgency of the crisis was underscored at the 8th PROFISHBLUE project technical committee meeting, which ended in Harare last Friday after two days of deliberations involving regional experts, government officials and development partners.

The meeting, hosted by Zimbabwe, validated key policy and technical frameworks that will be presented this week’s SADC Joint Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture in Victoria Falls.

SADC PROFISHBLUE programme coordinator Dr Alexander Kefi said the scale of the challenge demands urgent regional action.

“We are about 260 million people in the region, but currently we have a shortfall of about 1,6 million tonnes of fish. This is quite huge, so we need to work hard,” he said.

He warned that illegal and destructive fishing practices were worsening pressure on already stressed aquatic ecosystems.

“Destructive fishing practices, including the use of mosquito nets in water bodies, are worsening pressure on fisheries resources across the region,” said Dr Kefi.

Closing the meeting, Livestock and Fisheries Production Department director Mr Milton Makumbe said the technical committee had produced outcomes that would directly shape regional policy.

“The eighth project technical committee meeting of the PROFISHBLUE project successfully concluded its two-day session today. Delegates formally validated critical frameworks aimed at transforming the fisheries and aquaculture sectors across SADC.”

He said the session marked progress in climate resilience, governance and cross-border resource management. Key inland and marine milestones were highlighted.

“The committee celebrated the completion of the blue economy strategic and investment plan for Lake Kariba and fish stock assessment initiatives for Lake Tanganyika.”

He also noted advances in coastal management.

“Major advancements in marine spatial planning along Namibia’s coastline and the modernisation of artisanal fish landing sites in Mozambique were highlighted,” he said.

A major outcome of the meeting was renewed focus on cold-chain infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen regional fish trade.

“The rollout of specialised cold-chain infrastructure, including refrigerated fish transport systems, was spotlighted as a mechanism to reduce post-harvest losses and boost intra-regional trade,” Mr Makumbe said.

Stronger monitoring systems are key to tackling illegal fishing.

“Strengthening vessel monitoring systems and cross-border fisheries governance mechanisms is critical in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing,” he said.

Regional presentations revealed mixed progress, with Madagascar reporting early commercial benefits despite initial delays.

National focal point person Mr Mirantsaina Andrianalinera said administrative bottlenecks had slowed implementation, but trade had since begun.

“The refrigerated truck was handed over to the Renafep Mada association in July 2025 in Tulear. It began operations in February 2026 after delays in processing registration paperwork.”

Regional institutions also reported progress in harmonising standards and supporting SMEs.

The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) said capacity building had been rolled out across member States.

“Training on enhancing regional trade and conformity assessment in fisheries and aquaculture was conducted from 26 to 28 September 2024 in Lusaka, Zambia,” the presentation said.

A regional gap analysis on equipment standards was also completed.

“A validation meeting on testing and calibration of equipment for the fisheries sector within SADC was held on 17 March 2025,” it said.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) said SMEs were being supported through structured coaching models.

“Training of trainers on business models, including the Business Model Canvas Bleu, and coaching tools for SMEs in the fishing sector was completed,” UNIDO said.

Despite progress, implementation challenges persist in some areas.

A Zimbabwe update showed that fish inspection equipment at Chirundu Border Post remains underutilised.

“Fish inspection equipment delivered to Chirundu Border Post has still not been fully utilized. Most items are still in their original boxes,” said Livestock and Fisheries Production deputy director Mr Admire Mbundure.