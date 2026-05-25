Source: Mash West boost winter wheat production – herald

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Government has commended farmers in Mashonaland West Province for embracing diversified and highly productive farming models that are strengthening national food security and contributing to the country’s strategic grain reserves.

Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, toured Mount Carmel Farm in Chegutu on Saturday to assess winter wheat planting progress and engage farm management on expected yields and production targets.

The visit forms part of Government’s ongoing nationwide assessments aimed at monitoring winter cropping progress, addressing production challenges early and reinforcing support for farmers working towards the country’s Vision 2030 food security goals, amid revelations that a target of 125 000 hectares of winter wheat has been set.

Mashonaland West has set a target of 35 000 hectares under the cereal crop this season, with Agritex provincial deputy director Mrs Evelyn Ndoro revealing that approximately 14 000 hectares have already been planted.

Mount Carmel Farm, operated by Prevail International and owned by Presidential Special Adviser Dr Paul Tungwarara, has emerged as one of the province’s leading examples of integrated commercial farming, combining crop production with livestock, poultry and fisheries projects, and is expecting to put 100 hectares under winter wheat.

Prevail International head of agronomy Mr Shama Chizororo said the farm is targeting at least 100 hectares under wheat this winter, with 60 hectares already planted.

“We have a target of planting 100 hectares and, so far, we have planted 60 hectares.

“We are expecting a yield of about seven tonnes per hectare if conditions remain favourable,” he said.

The farm’s operations extend beyond wheat production.

“Besides the 150 hectares under maize, which is now ready for harvesting, we have several other thriving enterprises at this farm, including 7,5 hectares of sugar beans, a herd of 993 cattle, a piggery section, goats, sheep, 10 000 broiler chickens and a fisheries section,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said the success being recorded by indigenous farmers demonstrates the positive impact of Government-backed agricultural reforms and empowerment programmes.

“What we are witnessing is proof that black farmers are fully capable of driving agricultural production and contributing meaningfully to national development,” he said.

“The results being achieved here reflect commitment, hard work and the opportunities created through Government support mechanisms. “We continue to draw inspiration from the national mantra ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’ because it reminds us that the responsibility to build and transform our nation lies with us as Zimbabweans.”

Dr Masuka applauded the farm’s diversification model and commitment to winter wheat production, saying such initiatives are critical in reducing wheat imports and ensuring national food self-sufficiency.

“I was very pleased to tour the farm and witness the de-risking and diversification initiatives being undertaken here,” he said.

“The farm has 200 hectares under irrigation, very good maize crops with projected yields of between eight and nine tonnes per hectare, and an impressive potato crop. More importantly, there is a strong commitment by the farmer to put at least 100 hectares under wheat.”

He noted that planting had been slightly delayed due to the need to clear the maize crop first.

The Minister also urged farmers to fully embrace the Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-proofed farming programme, warning that Zimbabwe is likely to experience another devastating El Niño-induced drought season.

He said conservation agriculture remains key to improving resilience, conserving moisture and safeguarding national food security in the face of climate change and erratic rainfall patterns.

Dr Masuka revealed that Government was modernising Grain Marketing Board depots across the country to meet international standards and provide farmers with efficient one-stop shop services.