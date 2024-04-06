Masibera dreams big for Mutare

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Curtworth Masango

Manica Diamonds defender Lawrence Masibera (pictured) dreams of bringing the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title to Mutare.

A look at history shows that St Pauls Musami, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum are the only Zimbabwean champions to have come outside Harare and Bulawayo.

Masibhera has been a loyal football son of Mutare and Manicaland after starting his career at La Sakubva at the age of nine, before he joined Mutare City in 2013 then Dongo Sawmills, Tenax, Buffaloes and finally Manica Diamonds in 2018.

As a player, he has been through a lot and his football journey has been full of ups and downs.

At one stage he found himself on the verge of quitting football, but now he is dreaming of bringing the trophy home.

“In 2016 when I was at Tenax it was really difficult for me as I was one of the two players who were civilians and we were not getting any money.

“Our coach and fellow teammates would always come to the rescue as they would bail out us with transport money by giving us a dollar or two every time they received their wages.

“So it was a very difficult moment, but through the help of my family, especially my dad and mom, who kept on supporting and encouraging me, I did not give up,” he said.

Masibera is the longest-serving player at Manica Diamonds.

He joined the Gem Boys through trials held at Sakubva ahead of the 2018 season that saw them promoted to the topflight with an unbeaten run. During that season, the club only drew four matches and won the rest.

Seven years later, he has established himself as an important member of the squad and remains the only player who was part of the team that helped the club gain promotion to the top flight.

“I joined the club in 2018 through trials at Sakubva. The journey was difficult but that same year we didn’t lose any games and earned our promotion.

“That remains my best moment with the club and now what is left is to aim for the championship.”

This season Manica Diamonds have started badly and are winless in four matches, leaving them bottom of the 18-team league.

“This season we are looking for the title, we want to bring the cup to Mutare. The way we started we didn’t expect it but we are not putting our heads down. We are optimistic that we can do it for the fans and our families,” he said.