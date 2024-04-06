Politburo members tour Herbert Chitepo School 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Dr Obert Mpofu

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZANU PF is overwhelmed with inquiries from prospective students in both public and private sectors who want to enrol at Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and is preparing a basic ideological orientation course for all sectors of Zimbabwean society.

One of the school’s missions is to inculcate a sense of patriotism and produce disciplined individuals who have an appreciation of the party’s historical trajectory.

The construction of Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology at the south-east corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street is almost complete.

On Wednesday, Zanu PF Politburo members toured the building, which is 96 percent complete.

The contractor is working on final touches while a statue of the late decorated national hero, Cde Herbert Chitepo, will be erected at the site in his honour.

Speaking soon after the tour, head of the delegation and Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu said construction work at the site is almost complete.

“We witnessed the state of construction at Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology which is a very important institution of the party. We are here to witness the construction of a very important centre of ideology as espoused by our party Zanu PF. We are impressed by the progress made so far. It’s 96 percent complete,” he said.

“We are overwhelmed by inquiries from all state institutions, private and educational schools. There are a number of institutions which need to be associated with this centre which will be the headquarters of the Ideological schools in the country. We can use the centre as the headquarters of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and establish some satellite schools in other provinces”.

Dr Mpofu was accompanied by Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology principal Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, party spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, and Zanu PF Director General Brigadier General (Rtd) Ezekiel Zabanyana.

The school is meant to prepare a basic orientation course which is designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of Zimbabwean society ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ as directed by President Mnangagwa.

The three-floor building has six classrooms with a carrying capacity of 360 students per enrolment. There is an information technology centre, library, records rooms and canteen. The ground floor has been completed, with the contractor finalising details on the first and second floors.

Construction of the school started in 2021 and the stand was acquired under the Herbert Chitepo Trust. Requirements of the recruitment procedures are being worked out for Zanu PF members, Government officials, parastatal employees and the private sector.

Plans are underway to ensure that all first-year university students undergo some form of national orientation so that they are aware of who they are and Zimbabwe’s national interests.