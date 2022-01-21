Source: Massive turn out for ZANU PF primary elections | The Herald

Zanu PF members casting their votes at a polling station in Murewa South Constituency

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Voting in Mashonaland East Province for ZANU PF primary elections started peacefully with the province recording a huge turn out of voters in most of the polling stations.

The province has three vacant parliamentary seats.

Two of them Murewa South and Marondera East (ZANU PF) were left open after their representatives died while the MP for Marondera Central (MDC A) constituency was recalled last year.

The province also has to fill 10 vacant seats for local authorites.

In Marondera Central, voting started at around 8am, while in Marondera East and Murewa South constituencies voting started after 11 am.

Most of the polling stations visited by The Herald were characterised by long queues, as members of the revolutionary party waited, each to cast their vote.