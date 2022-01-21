Source: Six dead, 14 injured in SA crush | The Herald

The wreckage

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Six people, some of them believed to be Zimbabweans were killed in a road accident early this morning near the South African border when an overloaded Nissan Navara they were travelling in overturned along the N1 highway.

Fourteen other passengers from the same vehicle escaped with injuries and have been taken to Musina Hospital under Limpopo province.

The vehicle was travelling from the Beitbridge Border Post towards Musina town when tragedy struck.

In a statement on Friday, Limpopo’s Department of Transport and Community Safety blamed the accident on reckless driving.

“It is alleged that the driver of an overloaded Nissan Navara loading van lost control of the vehicle and it overturned,” said the Department.

“The driver and five passengers were confirmed dead on the scene and 14 other passengers were taken to the Musina Hospital with serious injuries. Reckless driving has been cited as the possible cause of the accident.”

In a related incident, two people were killed in a head-on collision on the same stretch of the road when a Nissan loading van collided head-on with an Audi Sedan resulting in the death of the two drivers.

Two passengers from the loading van escaped with injuries.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Member of Executive Committee (MEC), Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said she was concerned that people continued to disregard traffic rules despite the recent increase of fatal road accidents.

She said indications were that speed, reckless and negligent driving were contributing to the surge in road carnages.