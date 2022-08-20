Source: Masunda scores first, lands top global sugar sector position – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

ZIMBABWE Sugar Association chairperson Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda has become the first Zimbabwean to be elected deputy chairperson of the International Sugar Organisation (ISO).

Masunda, who is also the chairperson for Alpha Media Holdings Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees, said he was humbled by the elevation.

“I am humbled and pleased to accept the elevation to the giddy heights of representing my beloved country at that sort of level,” Masunda said in an email sent to ISO executive director Jose Orive.

“The accolade serves as a glowing and enduring tribute to all the enterprising men and women who did all the heavy lifting so unstintingly in the Lowveld over the years in order to get the sugar industry in Zimbabwe off the ground and put it on the world map as a net exporter of raw sugar to the Sadc region, east and central Africa as well as the United States of America.”

Since the inception of the sugar industry in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Zimbabwe had only been serving on the ISO’s administrative committee.

The ISO is headquartered in London, and has 87 member countries.

Its annual general meeting in Fiji ended yesterday.

Masunda has also served as mayor of Harare from 2008 to 2013.

During the period 2010-2013, he served as co-president of the United Cities and Local Government among other achievements.