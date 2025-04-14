Masvingo couple arrested with mbanje, husband jailed

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

A couple from Masvingo has been arrested in Beitbridge over a drug peddling matter after police detectives found them carrying an assortment of mbanje.

The husband, Simbarashe Kagande (41) was jailed on Monday for an effective two and half years for contravening a section of the Dangerous Drugs Act when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.

His wife, Isabell Mhangami (34) is expected to stand trial before the same court on Tuesday.

Kagande will, however, serve 30 months in prison after Mr Gwazemba conditionally set aside six months of his 36-month term for five years.

The 0,564 kilogrammes of mbanje were forfeited to the State as part of the sentence. Appearing for the State, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on April 13, the couple arrived at Masvingo turn off with an assortment of goods intending to hitchhike.

They were busted by detectives who had information that they had dagga, which they intended to take to Masvingo.

Their belongings were searched, leading to the discovery of the mbanje weighing 0,564 grammes worth US$56.

The two were subsequently arrested.