Sport Minister Tours National Sports Stadium

NEW Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Anselem Sanyatwe this afternoon conducted his first tour of the National Sports Stadium where he got first hand appreciation of the progress made in the renovations at the facility.

The stadium was closed for renovations in 2022 after it was condemned by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football.

The Minister was shown around the stadium by officials from the Ministry led by Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo and representatives from the contractors. Sports and Recreation Commission Director General Eltah Nengomasha and other senior officials also took part in the tour.