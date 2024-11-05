Masvingo police pounce on drug peddlers at tollgate 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo recently recovered 5.5 kg of marijuana in a Harare-bound bus and arrested two suspected drug peddlers at Mushagashe tollgate along the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

Detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics section in Masvingo had allegedly been tipped off that Rashi Makore (47) of Katanga, Norton, and Modest Hove (45) of Dzivaresekwa in Harare had a combined 5,5 kg of dagga worth ZiG10 000 and were aboard a Blue Circle bus that was going to Harare.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said detectives intercepted the bus around 4 am and a search resulted in the recovery of 1,7 kg of dagga from Makore and 3,8 kg of the same drug from Hove, leading to the duo’s arrest.

Inspector Dhewa warned people against dealing with dangerous substances and drugs.

“We also want to pay tribute to members of the public and urge them to keep on informing the police about the malcontents who peddle dangerous drugs and substances,” he said.

“The police have intensified the war against drugs peddlers and users.”