Tsunami World Day commemorated

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Tsunami World Day commemorated

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

Today, communities around the world observe Tsunami World Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about tsunami risks and promoting preparedness for such natural disasters.
Established by the United Nations in 2015, this day serves as a reminder of the devastating impacts tsunamis can have on coastal regions.

This year’s theme, “Building Resilience Through Education,” highlights the critical role of knowledge in minimising the risks associated with tsunamis.

Related posts:

  1. Multitudes bid national hero farewell
  2. Mwadzura, Mudodo win 2024 Minerva Open
  3. Jailed tourists, snatched activists turning into PR nightmare for Zimbabwe ahead of SADC summit
  4. Over 400 graduate from Harare Poly
  5. Govt tightens screws on shop licensing requirements 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *