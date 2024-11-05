Tsunami World Day commemorated

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Today, communities around the world observe Tsunami World Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about tsunami risks and promoting preparedness for such natural disasters.

Established by the United Nations in 2015, this day serves as a reminder of the devastating impacts tsunamis can have on coastal regions.

This year’s theme, “Building Resilience Through Education,” highlights the critical role of knowledge in minimising the risks associated with tsunamis.