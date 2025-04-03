Source: Mat North learners receive education boost – The Southern Eye

A COMMUNITY knowledge hub designed to serve as an educational centre and aimed at bridging the digital divide in Matabeleland North has been launched.

The Community Knowledge Hub and Mobile Exhibition for Schools was launched in Hwange on Tuesday and will benefit 15 primary schools and eight secondary schools, reaching out to at least 8 000 pupils.

The project, implemented under the ISANGO initiative, aims to promote inclusive and adaptive environmental governance in and around Hwange National Park.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between local communities, researchers and authorities to ensure sustainable management of the area’s socio-ecological systems.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Richard Moyo expressed gratitude to the French ambassador to Zimbabwe, Paul-Bertrand Barets, for his country’s investment in Zimbabwe’s education and environmental conservation efforts.

“This project is a gift to the people of Hwange and Matabeleland North. It will empower our youth with knowledge and skills, opening doors to countless opportunities,” Moyo said.

“This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 and 2 (NDS1 and 2). It is through partnerships and progressive policies that we will achieve upper-middle-income status.”

As part of the ISANGO initiative, a mobile exhibition for schools has been introduced to extend educational outreach.

Barets added: “By bringing learning resources closer to the children, we are ensuring that no one is left behind. Education should be accessible to all.”

During the launch, five community members were awarded funding of up to US$5 000 for conservation projects that demonstrated strong leadership in environmental stewardship.

The launch of the community knowledge hub is expected to significantly enhance educational opportunities and foster a culture of learning and innovation in Matabeleland North.