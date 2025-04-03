Source: Stop persecuting vendors: MPs -Newsday Zimbabwe

MEMBERS of Parliament have launched a fresh push for legislation to safeguard the livelihoods of vendors after expressing concern over the confiscation of their goods by policing authorities.

In a motion to support the interests of vendors, Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirai (CCC) highlighted the critical role informal traders play in the national economy.

“Acknowledging the critical role played by vendors in development and creation of economic opportunities among communities, particularly in urban areas, the State has an obligation to provide support to its citizens and in particular to empower vendors rather than impede their developmental activities,” he said.

“(We are) concerned at the loss of vendors’ merchandise, which is usually confiscated by local authorities and the loss of trading spaces, depriving them of their livelihoods.”

Tsvangirai added: “(We are) disturbed by the absence of protective legislative measures for vendors who are normally left at the mercy of local authorities.

“I call upon this House to enact legislation that designates vending zones, provides for a vendor registration process and protects against arbitrary confiscation of vendors’ merchandise.”

The motion follows earlier threats by government to launch a crackdown against the informal traders to force them off the streets of towns and cities’ central business districts.

Recently, government backtracked from plans to evict vendors, with reports indicating that the crackdown could have fuelled calls for anti-government protests.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week met vendors at State House, with Local Government minister Daniel Garwe emphasising the need for dialogue.

Chiredzi Central legislator Ropa Makumire expressed sympathy for the plight of vendors.

“The issue of ill-treatment of vendors in some places in the country is so touching, especially looking at the problems they encounter,” Makumire said.

Attempts by municipal police to remove vendors in various parts of the country turned violent with the informal traders beating up the law enforcement agents.

Vendors have been defiant and continued operating from undesignated places, amid reports that the government fears an uprising.