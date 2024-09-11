Source: Mat South extortionists denied bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

Bulawayo magistrate

THREE of the five men who allegedly masqueraded as military intelligence and police details while claiming to be representing a member of the First Family before extorting money from mining firms in the Matabeleland region had their bail application thrown out on Monday this week.

Munyaradzi Charakupa, Tawanda Mangi and Victor Jaja appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evelyn Madzikatire charged with impersonating public officials, attempted extortion and extortion.

Madzikatire dismissed their bail application and remanded them to September 23, ruling that the three were facing very serious allegations which cumulatively deserve a lengthy custodial sentence if convicted and could motivate them to abscond trial.

Their alleged accomplices, Percy Pemba and Paul Chakaingesu, were granted US$300 bail each last Friday.

Investigating officer Superintendent Edmore Runganga had opposed bail saying they were a flight risk and would interfere with witnesses if let free.

It is the State’s case that the suspects targeted some mines in which prominent Bulawayo lawyer Dumisani Dube is an interested party and extorted money from him.

The three were arrested after Dube went to Harare and engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Sean, and the Attorney-General’s Office following endless extortion raids against mining firms in the area.

In his statement, Dube said Sean disowned the gang and he told him to report the matter to the police after he had already lost US$55 300 on several occasions.