Source: A Nees performance –Newsday Zimbabwe

Prince Dube

ZIMBABWE . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CAMEROON. . . . . . . . . . . . 0

THE Warriors produced one of their best performances in years and were unlucky not to walk away all three points when they came up against giants Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, last night.

The Zimbabwe national football team will be wondering how they failed to pierce the Cameroon defence, particularly in the second half which was a tale of almost constant pressure capped by a series of extraordinary misses.

Warriors coach Michael Nees, who was in charge for his second game after drawing with Kenya in the group J opener on Friday, said he was “super impressed” by his players although he feels they needed to be more clinical.

The draw left Zimbabwe on two points, behind joint leaders Cameroon and Kenya who are both on four points after two rounds of matches.

Namibia anchor the group with zero points after a 2-1 defeat to Harambee Stars in another group J match yesterday.

Nees made one change to the team that faced Kenya, dropping Tawanda Chirewa for Douglas Mapfumo.

After a nervy opening from Nees’ men against their more fancied opponents, they quickly found their feet and dominated the larger parts of the game but took turns to miss chances.

The misfortune began in the third minute the when Marshal Munetsi set up Khama Billiat but the winger to shot across Andre Onana’s goal.

Walter Musona shot off target, before Billiat, briliant all afternoon, fired over from a freekick after he was brought down by Napoli star Zambo Anguissa.

It was relentless Warriors attacking and it seemed certain to pay dividends in the 27th minute when Jordan Zemura found Mapfumo inside the box, but the striker could not take the ball under his spell after the Cameroon defence had been cut open.

Onana had to stretch to keep Zemura’s shot which was dipping into the bottom left corner, drawing a wild applause from the local Manchester United fans who thronged the stadium and cheered every one his touches.

At the other end, Vincent Aboubakar fired over in quick succession with Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi finishing the first half without making any meaningful save.

The second half began the same way the first had finished, with Zimbabwe creating the chances.

Mapfumo wasted a glorious chance before Munetsi also shot wildly over the bar after the Warriors had pickpocketted possession in Cameroon’s half.

The worst miss came in 55th minute when Billiat picked Mapfumo on a counter attack, but he dragged his shot wide. A follow up shot from Dube was blocked.

Billiat then forced a tipping save from Onana moments later.

Arubi had been a virtual spectator but was called into action on 70th minute to cut a low cross after substitute Guy Kilama had powered his way into the Warriors box.

Billiat had the chance to win the game for the Warriors on 86 minutes, but blazed his shot wildly over.

Cameroon launched a late surge and from a series of corners and freekicks, they almost scored but Aboubakar could not direct his effort on target from a corner kick inside a crowded box.

It would have been harsh on Nees’ side who had put up a splendid show.

Teams

Zimbabwe: W Arubi, M Garananga, G Takwara, G Murwira, J Zemura, M Munetsi, A Rinomhota, K Billiat, W Musona (T Chirewa, 85′), P Dube (O Chirinda, 78′, D Mapfumo (T Hadebe, 90+5′)

Cameroon: A Onana, C Wooh, M Ngadeu, T Nouhou, T Jackson, C Baleba, Z Anguissa, M Hongla, C Bassogog, B Mbeumo, V Aboubakar