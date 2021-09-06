Source: Mat South records 307 COVID-19 cases of vaccinated patients – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By PATRICIA SIBANDA

MATABELELAND South province has recorded 307 COVID-19 cases involving fully vaccinated patients.

This is out of a total of 4 666 cases recorded in the province since the start of the third wave of COVID-19 in May.

Matabeleland South provincial epidemiology and disease control officer Andrew Muza told Southern Eye that of all the positive cases that they recorded, 307 of them had undergone full vaccination, about 7% of the total cases in the province.

“We have 4 666 people that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the vaccination programme. Out of these individuals, 307 were vaccinated,” he said.

Muza said some of the patients were showing severe symptoms that had nothing to do with the vaccine.

“Our patients have been experiencing mild adverse effects after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines. These are usually self-limiting and do not warrant active management. The severe adverse effects we reported were investigated and somewhere not related to the vaccines,” he said.

Muza advised the public to get vaccinated because it was safer.

“We would like to encourage the people in our province to visit our vaccination centres and get vaccinated,” he said.

“The vaccines that we are using are generally safe. Our health workers screen patients for eligibility so that we minimise potential adverse effects.”