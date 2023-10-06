Source: Matanda-Moyo lands Prosecutor-General’s post -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda Moyo, as Prosecutor-General (PG) with immediate effect.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of Kumbirai Hodzi on medical grounds in March last year.

Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, yesterday confirmed the appointment of the top judge.

“Justice Matanda-Moyo has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a magistrate, State adviser in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme courts,” Rushwaya said in a statement.

Justice Matanda-Moyo once served as director in the Civil Division and Public Prosecution departments.

She was appointed judge of the Labour Court in 2009 and judge of the High Court in 2013. The former Zacc chairperson also served as chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international cases on human rights.