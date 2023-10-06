Source: Sexual Harassment Act on the cards –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) is pushing for the enactment of a Sexual Harassment Act following reports of rampant sexual abuse cases at workplaces.

The Commission, which is tasked with promoting gender equality and protecting the rights of women, says the introduction of such legislation is crucial in eradicating sexual harassment at workplaces.

Sexual harassment remains a significant concern in workplaces and educational institutions, among others.

In 2021, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was forced to resign over a sex scandal with a subordinate.

Speaking at a workshop organised by Veritas in Harare, ZGC spokesperson Sandra Mudzengerere, said the envisaged Sexual Harassment Act will also offer legal recourse for victims.

“Sexual harassment not only violates the rights of individuals but also hampers the progress of our society as a whole,” Mudzengerere said.

“It creates a hostile environment that inhibits the full participation of women in various sectors, including education, employment, and public life.”

Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) commissioner, Miriam Majome, bemoaned a lack of national policy on sexual harassment.

“There is need for a national policy on sexual harassment at the workplace,” she said.

Majome said research on sexual harassment has revealed alarming statistics, indicating an urgent need for legislative measures to combat this issue effectively.

The proposed Sexual Harassment Act is expected to provide a comprehensive framework that will empower victims to seek justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

It will also promote awareness and prevention through educational campaigns and training programmes aimed at changing societal attitudes and behaviours.

The push for a Sexual Harassment Act comes as the media has been rocked by cases of sexual harassment.

Power FM station manager, Scott Matengambiri has been suspended by ZBC for allegedly demanding oral sex from a female subordinate.

ZBC radio services director Robson Mhandu was also suspended last week for allegedly demanding sex from a subordinate.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Union of Journalist (ZUJ) said sexual harassment in the newsroom was a cancerous scourge,

“Media houses must have robust sexual harassment policies and enforce them. Perpetrators should be arrested, prosecuted and convicted if guilty,” ZUJ said.

On Wednesday, the ZMC urged “stakeholders and partners to hold immediate disciplinary hearings following the immediate suspension of the alleged perpetrators so as to make room for unfettered investigation outside the intimidation of the alleged victims.”