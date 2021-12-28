Source: Matuke warns candidates against cheating | The Herald

Cde Matuke

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZANU-PF’s secretary for security Cde Lovemore Matuke has warned the party’s provincial coordinating committee (PCC) election aspiring candidates against cheating and violence.

Cde Matuke, who is leading the Mashonaland West provincial elections told The Herald this morning that the party would not hesitate to expel anyone found wanting.

Said Cde Matuke: “These are simply the party’s management positions’ elections and after the election, we expect everyone to move on as a united force towards 2023 harmonised elections.

“Cheating is a serious offence which we won’t condone in the party. Those found wanting, will be expelled from the party.”

When The Herald visited the provincial party office in Chinhoyi today, final deployment logistics were being put with voting expected to commence anytime.

Meanwhile, acting provincial chairman, Cde Abia Mujeri withdrew from the tightly-contested provincial chairman position.

He was set to square it off with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Cde Kindness Paradza, outgoing youth chairman Cde Vengai Musengi and war veterans’ league wing chairman Cde Happison Muchechetere.