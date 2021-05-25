Source: Mavima appoints new Nssa, Zipam board members – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GUZHA/BEAUTY NYUKE

PUBLIC Service minister Paul Mavima yesterday appointed new board members for the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) and Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration (Zipam).

Mavima said economic analyst Percy Toriro would chair the Nssa board, with Wadzanai Bertha Phiri as his deputy.

Other Nssa board members are Timothy Nherudzo, Grace Mathe, Tarusenga Chitemerere, Shepherd Mundondo, George Anthony Chigora, Cliford Matorera (ex-officio), and current general manager Arthur Manase (ex-officio).

Nssa had been without a substantive board for nine months after the sacking of the former chairperson Cuthbert Chidoori by Mavima in November last year.

Chidoori took over from Robin Vela, who was fired in March 2018 by then Labour minister Petronella Kagonye, who accused him of not being a Zimbabwean resident, a charge he denied.

Manase, who was a board member under Chidoori, was appointed acting general manager in December 2019 before being made substantive in January 2021.

Zipam had three new members Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma, Langton Ngorima and Constance Chigwamba added to its board, joining Noah Marimba, Fortunate Sekeso, Arina Manyanya, Fati Mpofu, Charles Nherera and Edgar Makande, who were reinstated.