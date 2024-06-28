Source: Mbalabala accident claims 4 lives –Newsday Zimbabwe

According to the police, a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board rammed onto a Freightliner truck after the truck driver failed to obey a Stop Sign at the intersection of the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway and Tokwe-Mhandamabwe Road.

POLICE have confirmed a road traffic accident which occurred at the 55km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway in which four people were killed, while two others were injured on Tuesday this week.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a yet to be identified male adult which occurred along Campbell Road in Bluffhill, Harare on June 25 this year.

The body of the victim was found lying on the ground with bruises all over.

Police is requesting information from the public that may assist investigations.